In today’s overreach by Democrats, Nancy Pelosi is demanding that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff block Trump’s access to the nuclear codes—for no other purpose than to continue smearing Trump as crazy and dangerous.

“This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) wrote.

This is so ridiculous it shouldn’t even warrant any ink to print, but here we are. 2021 is proving to be even more unbelievable than 2020. The president may be a boisterous blowhard who speaks unwisely off the cuff more than I would like, but who is he going to nuke? And why? And frankly, at this point, if he did nuke someone, it would be a welcome relief from the sound of Pelosi’s voice.

General Milley patted our boozy speaker on the head and assured her that the president cannot just launch a nuclear strike on anyone he wants, nor has any president had that power. Do these people think we live in a Hollywood blockbuster where “The Button” is just to the right of the Resolute Desk, where the president can push it at will? I’m starting to doubt reality at this point because it is simply too ridiculous to believe. Have I been drugged? I feel as if I’ve been slipped a mickey and everyone sounds crazy as hell.

Democrats and some Republicans are calling for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove the president a few days before he leaves voluntarily, just for malicious purposes. They don’t really believe any of these ridiculous claims they are making, but they are determined to get a photo-op of the president being led out of the White House by military personnel. They are out for total destruction of his legacy, which was a great one that far outperformed any president in the last forty or so years.

Let’s not forget that the man they are accusing of being unhinged and likely to kill us all literally started no new wars and brought peace to the Middle East. They’re desperate for you to forget that. Getting that photo-op of Trump being dragged out of his office would ensure that no one would remember anything but that terrible final moment.

I can’t think of anything less American and less “democratic” than that.

NEW: Pelosi says she spoke to the chairman of the joint chiefs about preventing Trump from accessing the nuclear codes. “The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/GItVGehUr9 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 8, 2021

