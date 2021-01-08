https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/pelosi-says-will-impeach-president-trump-doesnt-resign-immediately/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday threatened the President and said she will impeach Trump if he doesn’t resign “immediately.”

According to The New York Times, Pelosi told the House Democrat caucus that she would move to impeach Trump over his role in inciting violence at the US Capitol.

The Times said Pelosi is appealing to the Republicans to join her in her quest to oust Trump from office.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the House would move to impeach President Trump over his role in inciting the violent mob attack on the Capitol if he didn’t resign “immediately,” appealing to Republicans to join the push to force him from office. https://t.co/pP4o2786Yq pic.twitter.com/MaRobWf2tB — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 8, 2021

On Thursday Pelosi called for the removal of President Trump by impeachment or the 25th Amendment at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Earlier Thursday Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) issued a similar statement.

Click here to read the text of the articles.

Pelosi also incited violence and tweeted, “Trump is deadly to our democracy and our people. He needs to go now.”

Trump is deadly to our democracy and our people. He needs to go now. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 7, 2021

