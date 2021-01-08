https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pence-25th-amendment-trump/2021/01/08/id/1004768

Vice President Mike Pence is planning to reject calls from lawmakers to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Fox News noted it confirmed the information with sources inside Pence’s office.

Under the 25th Amendment, a president can be removed if the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members agree he is no longer fit.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are among those urging Pence to take steps to remove Trump in the days leading up Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

The lawmakers made their demands after a mob of protesters stormed the Capitol in support of the president.

CNN reported Pence has not discussed invoking the 25th Amendment with any Cabinet officials.

However, CNBC said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have had informal conversations within their own agencies about the 25th Amendment.

Sources say the arguments against invoking the 25th Amendment include the length of time it would take to complete the legal process. It was estimated it would require more than a week to finalize. In addition, it was unclear whether the three secretaries serving in “acting” capacities could vote.

“The general plan now is to let the clock run out,” said one former senior administration official. “There will be a reckoning for this president, but it doesn’t need to happen in the next 13 days.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., maintains he had never seen Pence as angry as when Trump said he didn’t have the courage to overturn the presidential election.

“I’ve known Mike Pence forever,” Inhofe told the Tulsa World newspaper on Wednesday. “I’ve never seen Pence as angry as he was today.”

Pence had presided over a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College votes.

