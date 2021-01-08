https://www.theepochtimes.com/pence-opposes-invoking-25th-amendment-against-trump-source_3649336.html

Vice President Mike Pence has no plan to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump, a source close to Pence said.

The source, a Trump administration official who chose to remain anonymous, told The Epoch Times that the possibility of Pence doing that is zero.

At least three Democrats and one Republican member of Congress have called for the usage of the 25th Amendment, which was approved in 1967. The amendment states that if a sitting vice president and a cabinet majority concur that the president is not fit to perform his duties, the latter can be removed and the vice president can take over the presidency.

“The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous,” Pelosi wrote in a statement, reported Reuters. “If the President does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action.”

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also called for Trump’s removal from office.

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president,” Schumer stated. “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

He added: “If the vice president and the cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) also called for the impeachment of the president in a Twitter video.

“All indications are that the president has become unmoored, not just from his duty or even his oath, but from reality itself. It is for this reason that I call for the vice president and members of the cabinet to ensure the next few weeks are safe for the American people and that we have a sane captain of the ship,” he said.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) introduced articles of impeachment on Thursday.

She said in a statement: “Yesterday, we saw domestic enemies incite violence and invade the people’s house with intent to harm. Enough is enough! The president has completely lost whatever moral authority he had and is unfit as commander in chief.”

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement to colleagues that she had spoken to Gen. Mark Milley “to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes.”

President Trump has made no threats of that nature.

On Jan. 7, Pelosi erroneously said that William Barr is still the attorney general. Barr stepped down on Dec. 23, 2020.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) doesn’t support Trump’s removal.

“I do not believe that’s appropriate at this point. I’m looking for a peaceful transfer. I’m looking for the next 14 days to reset, and we will hand off power in a traditional sense,” Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Jan Jekielek contributed to the report.

