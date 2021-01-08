https://www.oann.com/pence-opposes-invoking-25th-amendment/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pence-opposes-invoking-25th-amendment

Vice President Mike Pence officiates as a joint session of the House and Senate reconvenes to confirm the Electoral College votes at the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan 6, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

UPDATED 7:32 AM PT – Friday, January 8, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence has opposed using the 25th Amendment against President Trump to remove him from office. That’s according to a report by Business Insider, which cited remarks from Pence’s advisors.

A growing number of Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have called on the Vice President to take action. At least one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), has joined in on those calls.

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has even drafted articles of impeachment against the President.

For his part, however, President Trump has vowed to bring about a peaceful transition of power. Meanwhile, he noted his movement’s journey has only just begun.

