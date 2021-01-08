https://www.dailywire.com/news/greg-gutfeld-slams-media-democrats-double-standard-on-mob-violence

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld ripped into members of the media for the double-standard used to treat Trump supporters versus activists for left-wing causes, such as Black Lives Matter.

Gutfeld gave an impassioned, roughly 4-minute monologue on Thursday episode of “The Five” on Fox News. His remarks came a day after hundreds of Trump supporters rioted in the U.S. Capitol over the outcome of the election.

“Vandalism and looting, whether it’s in D.C. or Portland, SoHo, Kinosha, Minneapolis, Seattle – it’s all bad no matter who’s doing it. So we must remain consistent. That’s what makes us different from the rest. We don’t play favorites with mobs. The other side does, but we don’t,” Gutfeld began. “It’s hard for me personally because I was outraged over violence every single day this summer. I saw my neighborhood trashed. Still, I condemn this equally because we aren’t them. We are better than them.”

Gutfeld said that many members of the media made excuses for vast amounts of violence and destruction that broke out around Black Lives Matter protests this summer. Major cities across the United States suffered extensive damage from rioters who broke into and looted stores, set fire to police headquarters and other buildings, and beat and killed bystanders.

“To this point, I heard a pundit say that ‘even Republicans are outraged by this behavior.’ Duh! Republicans are always outraged by bad behavior because they consistently, consistently embrace law and order and condemn the destruction of private and public property,” Gutfeld said, later adding: “By pointing out Republicans, or non-liberals like me, who are equally outraged by this behavior, what you’re doing is you’re pointing out also the inconsistency, right? The lack of Democrats who weren’t doing this when our cities were in flame. That pisses me off.”

“You will not see Republicans bailing out those who were arrested. See, that is a vital contrast and Americans know this,” he continued. “So Americans do not need lectures from hypocrites in hair and make-up who pick and choose their favorite protesters, right? So I’m glad that the Democrats are finally outraged by this disgusting behavior. Join the club. I’ve been there for a year. I do not play favorites with mobs.”

Gutfeld called on President-elect Joe Biden to listen to Republicans who are frustrated with the double-standards of Democrats, the media, technology companies, and other powerful institutions. Gutfeld said:

This is a larger, bigger problem. When President Obama talked to Trump and said, hey, your big problem is North Korea, you better deal with it now, this is the big problem that somebody’s got to tell gramps. Gramps, that this is something — if you want to unify this country, Joe Biden, you can’t sit there and act like the tough guy now. You’ve got to deal with a half a country that feels that they have been disenfranchised, that they’ve been disrespected, that they have been lied to by a media, they’ve been marginalized by a media, they’ve been made to feel small by a media. Their eyes are open. This is a red-pilled America. Yesterday was a bubble that burst, but it’s a sign of a much, much, much larger problem, and it’s going to come back in four years. It’s going to come back if you don’t deal with it, whether it is transparency in elections, voter I.D. – just being honest might be a start. And stop calling these people rubes and denigrating them because they aren’t cool elites, because that’s part of this, too.

