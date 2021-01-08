https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/police-demand-power-force-entry-homes-suspected-lockdown-violators/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Police are demanding new powers to force entry into the homes of suspected lockdown violators after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown in England.

The call was made by David Jamieson, the police and crime commissioner for the West Midlands police, England’s second biggest force.

“For the small minority of people who refuse entry to police officers and obstruct their work, the power of entry would seem to be a useful tool,” said Jamieson.

