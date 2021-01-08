https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/police-enter-home-arrest-family-neighbor-snitches-violating-covid-rules/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – Police in Scotland entered a home and arrested a family after a neighbor snitched on them because there were “too many people inside.”

The incident happened on Wednesday night at 11:20pm in Aberdeen and a clip of the encounter has since gone viral on social media.

“My house. That is bullying. This is my house. Get out of my house. I did not ask you in here,” says the woman as she is confronted by officers in her hallway.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

