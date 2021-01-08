https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/01/08/political-amnesia-look-at-all-the-democrats-who-boycotted-trumps-inauguration-n1324479

Donald Trump announced he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, becoming the fourth American president to choose not to witness his successor taking office. Joe Biden calls it “a good thing” and said the president was “an embarrassment,” which is pretty rich coming from The Big Guy. It’s also rich when you look back at the reaction by Democrats to a President Trump four short years ago. Like four years ago, before he even took the oath, Democrats are still trying to “impeach 45!” And many boycotted his inauguration.

So many Democrats boycotted his inauguration, in fact, that such a group would be outlawed by the COVID police today.

Four years ago, Joe Biden didn’t call those ditching the inauguration “an embarrassment.” Hardly. The Democrats boycotting were feted in the media for standing up for their belief that Trump was not really the legitimate president. Maxine Waters was made Glamour Magazine’s Woman of the Year for promising “by the time I’m done with him he’ll wish he had been impeached.”

A nationwide effort to “boycott Trump” began. We saw that hash tag along with #Resist, which Hillary Clinton also used.

Media were encouraged to resist Trump by never giving him the benefit of the doubt.

It’s time for news outlets to stop giving a liar the benefit of the doubt https://t.co/NmxPD9SUYT pic.twitter.com/tBc5eRRRdq — Media Matters (@mmfa) January 6, 2017

They did exactly that.

My how standards have changed.

On inauguration day four years ago, 63 House Democrats boycotted President Donald John Trump’s swearing in and they let the whole world know.

Politico kept track of the Democrats ditching the affair.

Maxine Waters John Conyers Barbara Lee Jerrold Nadler Louise Slaughter Zoe Lofgren John Lewis Ted Lieu Joaquin Castro Alcee Hastings Jared Huffman Keith Ellison Mike Quigley Raul Grijalva Jamie Raskin Jan Schakowsky Luis Gutiérrez Ruben Gallego Karen Bass Tony Cardenas Alan Lowenthal Judy Chu Mark DeSaulnier Gerry Connolly Jerry McNerney Grace Napolitano Lucille Roybal-Allard Raul Ruiz Mark Takano Juan Vargas Darren Soto Rep. John Yarmuth Chellie Pingree Anthony Brown Katherine Clark Mike Capuano Bennie Thompson Lacy Clay Carol Shea-Porter Bonnie Watson Coleman Donald Payne Jr. Yvette Clark Adriano Espaillat Grace Meng José Serrano Nydia Velazquez Alma Adams G.K. Butterfield Marcia Fudge Earl Blumenauer Kurt Schrader Brendan Boyle Bob Brady Mike Doyle Dwight Evans Steve Cohen Lloyd Doggett Al Green Filemon Vela Don Beyer Don McEachin Pramila Jayapal Mark Pocan

Another batch of Democrat congressional reps also boycotted though they claimed it wasn’t because of Trump.

64. Peter DeFazio

65. Adam Smith

66. Dan Lipinski

67. Frederica Wilson

Fully one third of the House Democrats ditched Trump’s inaugural.

Only three other former president have not attended of their successor’s swearing-in. They are John Adams in 1801, John Quincy Adams in 1829, and Andrew Johnson in 1869. President Nixon also missed Gerald Ford’s swearing in but, ahem, under different circumstances.

Double standards for me but not for thee.

If President Trump wanted to stick it to the Washington elitists he would go to the inauguration and make sure he’s in every single photograph.

