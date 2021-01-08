https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/political-director-abc-news-talks-cleansing-america-trump-supporters/

Over the last four years, people in liberal media have called Trump an authoritarian and even a fascist.

The truth is that they are projecting. The professional left is pretty much everything that they have accused Trump of being and this is a perfect example of that.

Rick Klein is the political director of ABC News. This week, he wrote on Twitter of ‘cleansing’ America of Trump supporters.

Someone must have let him know how awful that sounded, because he ultimately deleted the tweet, but not before people made a copy.

The Washington Examiner reports:

ABC demands ‘cleansing’ Trump movement from America Beware, 75 million Trump voters. The media is calling for your ideological “cleansing” of Trump thought. In a column and tweet, ABC’s well-respected political director Rick Klein made the call after yesterday’s pro-Trump riots inside the halls of Congress. It is a sentiment throughout much of the political media and among Democrats who are also pointing an accusing finger at aides to President Trump who are resigning before their jobs end on Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day in 13 days. “Even aside from impeachment and 25th Amendment talk, Trump will be an ex-president in 13 days. The fact is that getting rid of Trump is the easy part,” Klein wrote in his popular blog. “Cleansing the movement he commands, or getting rid of what he represents to so many Americans, is going to be something else,” he added, drawing comments that it sounded too much like Hitler.

Here’s a copy of the tweet:

I want people to remember that @rickklein made this comment today about people who have a different political view. He is the Political Director of ABC News. The word he used “Cleansing” is beyond disturbing considering his position. To state 75 million Americans must be cleansed pic.twitter.com/TClStsCX2X — Diane B (@dmb1031) January 8, 2021

Can you even believe this?

Didn’t fascists “cleanse” their enemies? That’s what @rickklein is calling for. Guess that makes him a fascist too. Why is @ABC good with that? https://t.co/ZhgzhYWWRp — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) January 7, 2021

ABC’s @rickklein says he wants to see a “cleansing” of Trump supporters. https://t.co/esG6vNYcej — MRCTV (@mrctv) January 8, 2021

This is what the left thinks of their fellow Americans.

It’s sickening.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

