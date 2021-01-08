https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/poll-27-gop-voters-say-storming-capitol-direct-threat-democracy-45-support-actions/

Nearly half of Republicans support the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday following what many see as a stolen election.

Only 27% see it as a threat to democracy.

The rest think stealing elections is a bigger threat to democracy.

Via YouGov.com:

A YouGov Direct poll of 1,397 registered voters who had heard about the event finds that most (62%) voters perceive these actions as a threat to democracy. Democrats (93%) overwhelmingly see it this way, while most (55%) Independents also agree. Among Republicans, however, only a quarter (27%) think this should be considered a threat to democracy, with two-thirds (68%) saying otherwise. TRENDING: Breaking: President Trump Announces He Will Not Attend China Joe’s Inauguration In fact, many Republicans (45%) actively support the actions of those at the Capitol, although as many expressed their opposition (43%).

