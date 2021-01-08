https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/still-support-betrayal/

Republican politicians betrayed their base and America this week.

When it came time to fight for millions of Trump supporters, the Republicans ran.

They did nothing to support President Trump.

They did nothing to support their base.

They refused to stand up for righteousness.

What should we do now?

Tell us: Will you still support the GOP after they betrayed conservatives?

Will you continue to support the GOP?

Or will you walk away?

Tell us in this poll:

