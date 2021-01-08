https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/533303-pompeo-mnuchin-among-trump-cabinet-members-who-discussed-25th

Secretary of State Mike PompeoMike PompeoHillicon Valley: Facebook extends Trump’s suspension at least until Inauguration Day | Trump deletes tweets that led to Twitter lockout | Federal judiciary likely compromised as part of SolarWinds hack State Department sets up new bureau for cybersecurity and emerging technologies Warner says foreign adversaries ‘gained more’ from Capitol riot than from SolarWinds hack MORE and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven MnuchinGOP senators urging Trump officials to not resign after Capitol chaos NYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms, reversing decision again Sudan officials announce signing of ‘Abraham Accords’ with US MORE were reportedly among the Trump Cabinet members that discussed the use of the 25th Amendment, three sources told CNBC.

The sources told the news outlet that the Cabinet secretaries held informal conversations within their own agencies about the process, but there was no formal advancement of the effort.

The report comes as dozens of Democrats and several GOP officials have called on Vice President Pence to invoke the amendment and remove Trump from office after a mob of his supporters raided the U.S. Capitol.

There were several arguments against pursuing the action, according to the news outlet. First, the legal process would take more than a week, meaning the effort would likely not have an immediate effect. There was also discussion about whether secretaries serving in “acting” roles would be able to participate in a vote to remove.

There were also concerns that pushing President Trump Donald TrumpCapitol Police officer dies following riots Donor who gave millions to Hawley urges Senate to censure him for ‘irresponsible’ behavior Kellyanne Conway condemns violence, supports Trump in statement on Capitol riots MORE out of office would only worsen tensions among his base, which could do more harm in the long-term.

Mnuchin declined to comment to CNBC, and a State Department Official denied to The Hill that the conversations took place.

The Hill has reached out to the Treasury secretary for comment.

Section 4 of the 25th Amendment authorizes the vice president and a majority of Cabinet members to declare a president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of this office.” However, a sitting president could challenge this.

However, Business Insider and The New York Times have reported that Pence would not back the move, and a White House official told The Hill that he has not engaged in any discussions on the 25th Amendment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCapitol Police officer dies following riots Kellyanne Conway condemns violence, supports Trump in statement on Capitol riots Warren claps back at DeVos following resignation announcement: ‘Good riddance’ MORE (D-Calif.) said Thursday that the House would impeach Trump for a second time if Pence didn’t invoke the amendment.

