President Donald Trump made it clear Friday morning what his plans are for the inauguration ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden. He will not be going.

What did he say?

President Trump made the announcement on his favorite platform, Twitter, saying, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

There were ongoing questions since even before the election about whether President Trump would attend the Jan. 20, 2021, inauguration of his successor should he lose his re-election bid. That question is now answered.

And it comes at a time when the nation is still reeling from Wednesday’s protests and riots on Capitol Hill that went down as a joint session of Congress was meeting to count and debate the final Electoral College vote.

Critics of the president went after him for, they claimed, not taking a strong enough stance against the violence that was happening within the halls of Congress by reported Trump supporters despite tweets he sent calling for peace while also repeating his accusations of election fraud.

Shortly after the riots were quelled, Congress resumed its Electoral College duties and affirmed the certification of Joe Biden as president-elect.

Following Congress’ vote, President Trump issued a statement agreeing to an “orderly transition” of power.

Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!

On Thursday, the president issued a forceful denunciation of the conduct of the rioters and called for them to be prosecuted.

I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the U.S. Capitol. Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay. … Now Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.







