https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/trump-i-will-not-be-going-to-the-inauguration/

President Trump has tweeted that he will not attend the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, following months of allegations of fraud pertaining to the November 3rd election.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” he tweeted Friday morning.

The President of the United States is currently being threatened with impeachment, again, and Washington, D.C. insiders are still attempting to convince Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment removing Trump from office immediately.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

The Biden-Harris campaign announced last week that they would not be seeking a large inauguration, using the Chinese Communist Party’s virus as a cover for the fact that they are unable to draw a crowd.

Thirty-nine percent of Americans believe the election was rigged.

SUPPORT THE NATIONAL PULSE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

