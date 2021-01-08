https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/president-trump-please-pardon-iraq-war-hero-triple-amputee-brian-kolfage-steve-bannon-build-wall-patriots-indicted-corrupt-sdny/

As we reported previously, there are many indications the recent indictments of Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage and others by the SDNY were nothing but prosecutorial abuse.



In late August war hero and triple amputee Brian Kolfage was arrested for bogus charges related to his, Bannon’s and two other gentlemen’s efforts in building a wall on the Southern Border. The 15 New York USPIS agents who arrested him dragged him into their arrest vehicle with his one good arm!

The New York Post reported on the arrest:

Kolfage claimed the feds sought to humiliate him during his Aug. 20 arrest. He said that morning a squad of United States Postal Inspection Service agents ordered him out of bed and would not allow him to take his prosthetic limbs for the 90-minute drive to a Pensacola courthouse. “How does a person with no legs get into a vehicle that’s not equipped for a wheelchair?” the former Air Force senior airman said. “I had to get on my butt and crawl up into it like a monkey with one arm and in the rain. My kids were watching. It was humiliating.”

Then the Post reported:

The feds further charged that Kolfage made the fraud a family affair, with his wife being paid by the non-profit for unspecified “media.” “That never happened,” Kolfage told The Post of payments to his wife, Instagram influencer Ashley Kolfage. He also denied spending We Build The Wall money on luxury items laid out in the indictment. “I bought that boat a year before We Build The Wall,” Kolfage said. The 40-foot-foot motorboat, named Warfighter, made a July 4th appearance in a Trump Boat parade near Destin, Fla. Kolfage says he gets $100,000 a year from the Department of Veterans Affairs for his combat related injuries and also does data work for fundraisers and political campaigns. “I’m not living a lavish life by any freaking means,” Kolfage said, adding, “We are a good middle class family. Thank God I have a house that was given to me by the Gary Sinise Foundation.”

Kolfage noted that he had a very large Trump Facebook account that has now been purged in addition to all that is going on. He then shared a response to the accusations made by the SDNY in his case:



I’ve never stole a thing in my life, and to be accused of such heinous crimes infuriates me. The SDNY & liberal media claim that I bought a boat, a SUV, and home improvements with donor money! THEY 100% LIED! So many people have discriminated against me and assume that because I’m disabled that I cant be successful, its downright disgusting. My boat was ordered custom from the factory in October of 2017, well over a year before the We Build the Wall GoFundMe even started. The boat arrived in Destin Florida from the factory in October 2018, still months before the GoFundMe. (Brian has Instagram posts to prove it.) The media and the SDNY had one goal, ASSASSINATE my character in the news to America in order to shutdown the wall building. And now you’re seeing just how wrong they are. Here’s the facts on the “luxury SUV” as they say. I’ve owned Land Rovers ever since I lost my limbs. I bought my first one in 2007 new from the dealer and have owned 3 total now. This is not some new “lifestyle” as they dubbed it. There’s a clear history and thank god for social media because I posted my vehicles there and have date/time stamps. (See here) How about that golf cart you heard all about in the media? Yup that was bought in 2015. Look below, and oh there’s our Range Rover again pictured in 2016. You can start to see things are not adding up. But there’s more. In the indictment they claimed I paid for “home improvements”. The only major improvements I made to our home was in 2017-2018 with a pool and covered patio addition and our home was built in 2016. Again, nearly 2-3 years prior to the GoFundMe. If the media and our judicial system can lie about this, you know damn well everything else is lie! This was a political hit job to assassinate our characters just before he election in order to make Trump look bad. The politically corrupted investigators painted a story that I had begun living an abnormally “lavish lifestyle” after starting the GoFundMe to build the wall. But in reality, it was the exact opposite! Go look at my Instagram, I was living the best life before the wall project. Since beginning the project I stopped taking vacations, I neglected my family time, I busted my ass working hard to do something that our own government could not achieve in 30 years and we did it in 6 months. WE BUILT THE WALL! And for that I’m being targeted now.

The SDNY is in a real embarrassing situation. They abused a triple amputee Iraq War hero and made him drag himself shamelessly into their arrest vehicle in the rain. They didn’t provide any accommodations for his disabilities received in the war. They did this in front of his family. They charged him and others with bogus crimes and now are likely facing a lawsuit for the abuse they caused this disabled hero.

President Trump please pardon all involved in the Build the Wall campaign members from the abusive indictments coming from the SDNY.



