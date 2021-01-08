https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/533386-prosecutors-charge-man-in-photographed-in-pelosis-office-wv

Federal prosecutors on Friday unveiled more charges following the Capitol riot this week, announcing that among those indicted are a sitting West Virginia state legislator and a man accused of entering and stealing items from the Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiCapitol Police officer dies following riots Kellyanne Conway condemns violence, supports Trump in statement on Capitol riots Warren claps back at DeVos following resignation announcement: ‘Good riddance’ MORE‘s (D-Calif.) office.

Officials from the U.S. attorney’s office and the FBI field office in Washington, D.C., offered more details to reporters about their investigation and the 55 cases that they’ve brought against members of a mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. The riot left five people dead.

Ken Kohl, the No. 2 federal prosecutor for the district, said on a press call that his office had charged Derek Evans, a Republican West Virginia legislator who had reportedly filmed himself storming the Capitol, with entering a restricted area.

An Arkansas man named Richard Barnett was arrested in Little Rock this morning and is accused of unlawfully entering Pelosi’s office and stealing public property as well as violent and disorderly conduct. Kohl said that Barnett had left a note in Pelosi’s office.

According to media reports, Barnett had boasted publicly about entering Pelosi’s office, putting his feet up on her desk and taking her mail.

Prosecutors also revealed the name of a man they said had brought multiple weapons to the protest. Kohl said that police searched a truck belonging to an Alabama man named Lonnie Coffman and found two handguns, an M4 carbine assault rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails that included “Styrofoam material that essentially constitute homemade napalm.”

Kohl said that the Justice Department is still in the early stages of its investigation and is committed to a thorough review to find out who else could be charged for their role in the riot.

“We literally have hundreds of prosecutors and agents working from three command centers on what is really a 24/7 operation,” he said. “It is active, it is fluid, it’s evolving.”

The Justice Department is expected to release charging documents later on Friday.

