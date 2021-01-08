https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/08/reddit-bans-massive-r-donaldtrump-subreddit-page/

The online discussion website Reddit banned the subreddit page r/DonaldTrump on Friday, a spokesman for the company confirmed to Axios.

The page, not officially related to President Trump nor affiliated with his campaign, had served as one of the largest online political communities dedicated to the president.

“Reddit’s site-wide policies prohibit content that promotes hate, or encourages, glorifies, incites, or calls for violence against hate groups of people or individuals. In accordance with this, we have been proactively reaching out to moderators to remind them of our policies and to offer support or resources as needed,” the company said in a statement to Axios. “We have also taken action to ban the community r/donaldtrump given repeated policy violations in recent days regarding the violence at the U.S. Capitol.”

Reddit’s decision Friday marks the latest online platform to purge Trump accounts in the aftermath of the Wednesday riots, which featured thousands of the president’s supporters taking the U.S. Capitol under siege, delaying congressional certification of the Electoral College vote to grant former Vice President Joe Biden the presidency. Biden’s win was later validated by the national legislature hours after law enforcement secured the Capitol complex.

Shopify stripped all online stores for Trump from its platform, including for the campaign and the Trump Organization. Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat each banned the president indefinitely, and Twitter, which placed a 12-hour lock on Trump’s account Wednesday, declared that it is also preparing a permanent suspension. TikTok is blocking hashtags “patriotparty” and “stormthecapitol,” and YouTube is expanding its enforcement against claims of voter fraud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

