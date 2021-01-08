https://thehill.com/policy/technology/533410-reddit-bans-r-donaldtrump-forum

Reddit is banning the forum called r/DonaldTrump after repeated violations regarding posts about the Wednesday riot at the Capitol, a spokesperson for the website said Friday.

The r/DonaldTrump page was not officially hosted by President Trump, but it was a community dedicated to supporting him.

Additionally, Reddit said, in accordance with its site-wide policies that prohibit content that promotes hate or incites violence, the platform has “been proactively reaching out to moderators to remind them of our policies and to offer support or resources as needed.”

In June the platform updated its policies against hate speech and banned 2,000 “subreddit” communities including another devoted to Trump, r/The_Donald.

Reddit’s decision to ban the r/DonaldTrump subreddit comes as numerous social media platforms have taken additional steps this week against content spreading misinformation and inciting violence, including against the president’s own accounts.

Facebook said Thursday it would be banning Trump's account at least until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration later this month.

Facebook's indefinite ban on Trump, followed decisions by it, Twitter and YouTube to remove a video the president posted Wednesday urging his supporters to go home from the Capitol riot, but continuing to spread the unsubstantiated claims about election fraud there were the basis for why the mob was storming the Capitol.

Twitter temporarily banned Trump’s account, but after he removed several posts at the platform’s request, it was back up and running.

Snapchat also suspended Trump indefinitely, and Shopify moved to take down stores run by the Trump organization and Trump campaign after the riot.

YouTube on Thursday updated its policies, creating a strike-based system that could lead to accounts being suspended or permanently banned for violating guidelines.

