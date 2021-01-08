https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/zeldin-spicer-trump-newsmaxtv/2021/01/08/id/1004859

President Donald Trump’s legacy will require a full account of his entire term, according to Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., on Newsmax TV.

“History is going to write about the president’s four years in office, and I think that for the full accounting of what took place, it’s all the policy victories, it’s what he experienced with his Trump-Russia collusion conspiracies, investigations and the lies about it,” Zeldin told host Lyndsay Keith on Friday’s Spicer & Co.

“You’re going to have a history written about this presidency that isn’t going to all be written in the words of [Rep.] Adam Schiff. There’s a lot more to that narrative than the people who want to take him down.”

Trump will leave office on Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

While Trump’s future political plans remain unknown, Zeldin was asked about Republican party leaders going forward.

“We have great governors, we do have great members in Congress, in the House and Senate,” he said. “There’s a big difference as you look as those who are in state capitols from one state to the next. [Governor] Ron DeSantis in Florida is different than a [Governor] Larry Hogan in Maryland. A [Massachusetts Governor] Charlie Baker is different than a [South Dakota Governor] Kristi Noem.

“Look at the statehouses and the same thing as you assess those who are in the House and the Senate, and other people who may not be in elected office right now. You don’t have to be in elected office to be a leader of the party.”

The 40-year-old Zeldin, an Army Reserve veteran, has represented the central and eastern end of Long Island since 2015.

With Democrats owning the executive and legislative branches of government, Zeldin said he hopes Republicans will come together to oppose dangerous policies.

“If you care about pushing back, and you think that there should be oversight and accountability, and that we shouldn’t have a far Left radical agenda actually getting implemented into law, or executive orders that are dangerous for national security and law and order and more, well then that has to unify us as quickly as possible or we are doomed,” he said. “Not just as a party, that’s not most important. We are doomed as a country.”

