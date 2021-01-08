https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/08/rep-maxine-waters-trump-is-trying-to-create-a-civil-war-and-must-be-prosecuted/

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California joined a coalition of leftist politicians blaming President Donald Trump for Wednesday’s mob riot at the Capitol, saying he is “trying to create a Civil War.”

“This president, who has lied his way all the way up, until this insurrection that he has caused, and the fact that we all, many of us believe he is trying to create a Civil War, has got to be stopped dead in his tracks,” Waters said on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” on Thursday. “We can do it: whether it is Amendment 25 or whether it is a new way by bringing him up before the Congress.”

“There’s got to be prosecutions. There’s got to be accountability,” she said.

Waters also expressed support for a campaign to impeach Trump after Vice President Mike Pence, whom Waters said isn’t “strong enough or committed enough,” did not comply with their demands to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

“Let those who want to call for it, call for it. Let people express their anger in every way that they want to and call for whatever they want to, whether it is the 25th Amendment, whether it is impeachment, whether it is asking him to resign,” Waters said. “But in the final analysis, the Congress can take up an impeachment resolution without going through committee, without doing any of that. We’ve got the numbers in order to do that and put it up on the floor.”

During her scathing criticism of the Capitol Police, Waters said she warned Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who recently resigned under pressure from politicians, that people could “snipe and kill people” like from the buildings near the Capitol.

“He was telling us that he had it all under control. It turned out he had nothing under control. Nothing under control. And we were overrun,” she said. “The Capitol of the United States of America, one of the most supposedly secure buildings in the country, was breached, and with them climbing the wall it looked like a third world country overtake of the government.”

“I told him, the top of the buildings were important, and you know what I was thinking about? I was thinking about John Kennedy and Martin Luther King in opposite buildings and windows near the top of those buildings and how they target people and they snipe and they could kill people. And that’s what really was on my mind,” Waters added.

