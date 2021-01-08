https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/taylorgreene-maga-republicans/2021/01/08/id/1004858

Newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Friday condemned protesters who breached the U.S. Capitol earlier this week but also blasted Republicans for blaming President Donald Trump, suggesting their statements are hypocritical.

Speaking to Newsmax TV on Friday, the 46-year-old Taylor Greene, who represents the 14th Congressional District in the northwest corner of Georgia, ridiculed Republicans who have either said Trump incited or encouraged Wednesday’s violence.

”He did not call for it. He did not cause it. And I’m tired of all of that,” Taylor Greene said on ”Spicer & Co.” ”And Republicans who are abandoning him, that are blaming him, and basically they’re going the way with the Democrats are the same Republicans that hated him in the first place and then rode in on his coattails just because it was politically convenient for them.”

Taylor Greene called for Republicans to rally around Trump.

”It is not time to be embarrassed or throw away your MAGA hat,” she said. ”Now is the time to wear it and wear it proudly because the accomplishments of President Trump over the past four years for our county and the American people are absolutely incredible and so much to be thankful for and so much to be proud of.

”I think it’s time for all of us to be strong and to be proud because we aren’t the party of violence. They are. They’re the party with antifa and BLM … for the past year.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

