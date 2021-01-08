http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ClCK4L80k9A/

House Democrats are expected to file fresh articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday in the wake of his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol as Congress moved to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, according to Reuters.

The news outlet said Democrat Reps. David Cicilline, Ted Lieu and Jamie Raskin are expected to co-file the impeachment articles, which include the charge of “inciting violence against the government of the United States” in his attempt to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power and imperiled a coordinate branch of government,” the measure reportedly reads.

Assistant House Speaker Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., told CNN the chamber will start the impeachment proceedings by the middle of next week unless Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of Trump’s Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment removing him from office.

If Pence does not act, Clark said, the House would “not have a choice” other than to impeach Trump, who, she said, “incited a seditious mob to storm the Capitol. We now have five deaths from that and the harm to our democracy is really unfathomable.”

“We know that we have limited time, but that every day that Donald Trump is President of the United States is a day of grave danger,” Clark said. “We can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the floor for a House vote quickly.”

Pence, who has not spoken publicly since Wednesday, will likely not use his powers under the Constitution to determine that Trump is unfit for office, according to reports by The New York Times, Business Insider and CNN.

The UPI contributed to this report.

