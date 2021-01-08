https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democratic-republican-bombs-capitol/2021/01/08/id/1004847

Timing devices reportedly were part of pipe bombs found outside the Democratic and Republican national headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

The two steel pipe devices were built with a battery, steel wool, and an unknown explosive powder, The New York Times reported Friday. One bomb was found with a cell phone that might have been meant to detonate it.

A person familiar with the examination of the bombs told the Times each device was approximately 12 inches long and an inch and a half wide. They were not triggered and later were defused by federal agents.

By Friday afternoon, the FBI had not commented, per the Washington Examiner.

The pipe bombs were discovered after a mob of demonstrators attacked the Capitol building with the intent of interrupting the certification of the Electoral College voting results. President Donald Trump had alleged voter fraud resulted in Joe Biden winning the election.

The DNC and RNC offices are located on the south side of the Capitol, a block from offices for the House of Representatives.

Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the riots.

The FBI was offering up to $50,000 in reward money for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of suspects involved in the bomb plot.

