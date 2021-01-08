https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/report-sean-hannity-says-president-trump-joined-parler/

For months supporters have called on President Trump to join Parler.

Once again I’m urging @realDonaldTrump to join Parler. Here on Twitter there will always be a Sword of Damocles hanging over his head. Trump can really help build a social media alternative to Twitter, just by signing up and posting there as well as here @DanScavino — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 7, 2021

America needs President Trump on Parler! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) January 7, 2021

Well, Sean Hannity is reporting that President Trump is now on Parler.

President Trump was banned from Twitter on Friday.

Newsweek reported:

Fox News host Sean Hannity said on Thursday that President Donald Trump has an account on Parler, a social media platform pitched as an alternative to Twitter that has become a popular destination for conservatives. Hannity said the president had signed up to the platform during a segment that featured former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders alongside right-wing commentator and radio host Dan Bongino—an investor in the app. “I saw that the president had joined it. At least there is a place, it’s like Twitter, it’s called Parler, I have an account there… good for you because the president joined, because they are censoring him and Dan Scavino and everybody else,” Hannity said.

