Sen. Lindsey Graham was mobbed and taunted by a crowd in Washington, DC, as he was trying to make his flight. The crowd taunts him and jeers, calling him a “traitor” and a “garbage human being.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham was surrounded by a mob calling him a traitor at the airport in DC. pic.twitter.com/Gl5tOGvet2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 8, 2021

Graham was flanked by police as he tried to make his way through the airport.

“Traitor!” They shouted. “Lindsey Graham you are a traitor to the country!” They claimed that he “knew it was rigged,” referring to the election, which President Trump has consistently said was stolen despite the lack of evidence.

“Audit our vote!” They shouted, “you better enjoy Gitmo!”

Graham spoke to press from the Capitol rotunda on Thursday and expressed his condemnation of those who had stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. He also excoriated the media for coverage of the Trump administration over the past four years.

Graham said that many Republicans believe that Democrats never believed that the Trump presidency was legitimate, and that this has been a “constant drumbeat.”

Mindy Robinson, who ran for Congress in Nevada in 202o, reported she was in the crowd and that he did not make his flight. She wrote:

“Lindsey Graham just made the mistake walking by me and a mass of angry patriots at the airport in DC. All America wants is for you to AUDIT OUR VOTE and purge this election of this massive corruption…and you won’t do it. We’re not letting this ‘slide’ so expect more of this.”

He didn’t make his flight. ????? — Mindy Robinson ?? (@iheartmindy) January 8, 2021



