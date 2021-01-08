https://www.theblaze.com/news/portland-riot-protest-tigard-mcduff

A riot was declared in a suburb of Portland, Oregon, after Black bloc rioters vandalized local businesses and the police precinct.

Thursday night’s violence escalated from a demonstration that was organized to call for justice in the officer-involved shooting death of 26-year-old Jacob Ryan McDuff on Wednesday. Public records and a social media account use MacDuff as the spelling for his last name.

Shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Tigard Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in the suburb southwest of Portland. Officers attempted to arrest McDuff on domestic violence charges after an investigation.

“MacDuff was inside his vehicle, and officers said he had a knife,” the Oregonian reported. “Police said they tried to take him into custody, and he refused to surrender. Tigard police shot and killed MacDuff during the struggle to arrest him, according to Tigard police.”

The shooting occurred at about 5:50 p.m., nearly two hours after police arrived at the apartment.

Despite an investigation into the officer-involved shooting by the Washington County Major Crimes Team already underway, a protest erupted Thursday night.

Police said about 100 individuals gathered in Tigard, a city in Oregon with a population of about 55,000, at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The anti-police protest escalated to the point where Black bloc rioters vandalized the Tigard police headquarters.

The rioters smashed the windows and doors of the police precinct. On the outside walls of the police station, someone spray-painted “ACAB,” an acronym for “All Cops Are Bastards.”

The rioters made their way to the downtown business area, where police say they blocked traffic, destroyed storefronts, and sprayed graffiti on private and public property. Tigard police declared the unrest to be an unlawful assembly, and shortly after, declared a riot.

Vandals spray-painted the words “STOP KILLING PEOPLE AND WE WILL STOP RIOTING” at the entrance to a State Farm Insurance building, KOIN reported.

The crowd dispersed by around 9:30 p.m.

Police arrested one person, 20-year-old Zane Saleem Bsoul, and charged him with one count of rioting.

The riot comes one day after Portland’s Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler was given a tongue-lashing and physically assaulted by left-wing malcontents while he was dining at a restaurant.

Portland has been dealing with regularly occurring protests and riots since late May.

