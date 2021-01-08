https://www.theblaze.com/news/rioters-lose-jobs-following-capitol-siege

Demonstrators present at the U.S. Capitol during Wednesday’s raid are receiving suspensions and losing their jobs, according to various reports.

At the time of this writing, a Pennsylvania teacher, Chicago real estate agent, Texas attorney, and more have either lost their jobs or have been suspended following the Wednesday riots.

Teacher ‘temporarily relieved’ of duties

In Pennsylvania, Allentown’s Morning Call on Thursday reported that the Allentown School District has suspended one of its teachers, a male who remains unnamed at the time of this reporting, who reportedly took part at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

In a statement, the district said, “While we all have the right to express ourselves, it is important to do so respectfully.”

The statement added, “We understand that many members of our community are upset by the image. At the same time, the district has an obligation to respect the First Amendment rights of our staff and students. Because of the emotion and controversy stirred by the events of January 6, 2021, the teacher has been temporarily relieved of his teaching duties until the School District can complete a formal investigation of his involvement.”

The outlet noted that the teacher in question was one of several people who were reportedly fired or who had been asked to resign from their positions as a result of allegedly attending the demonstration on Wednesday.

‘Got teargassed today’

According to the Houston Chronicle, attorney Paul Davis lost his job at Goosehead Insurance after he reportedly shared videos of himself at the siege on social media.

The outlet reported that the attorney was fired after he posted video of himself wearing a MAGA hat and discussed breaching the Capitol.

“Got teargassed today,” he said of the raid. “That was quite an experience.”

‘I was there to support my president’

Libby Andrews, a Chicago real estate agent, was also

fired after reportedly sharing footage from the Capitol on her social media.

In a Twitter statement, her employer, who pointed out that Andrews admitted to taking part in the riot, wrote, that it “does not condone violence, destruction or illegal activities.”



According to a Reuters report, Andrews maintained that she did nothing wrong and did not even enter the Capitol.

“I’m a 56-year-old woman, petite,” she complained. “I was not there causing trouble. I was there to support my president.”

Employees demonstrating ‘dangerous contact’ need not apply

A Maryland marketing company fired one of its employees after he was reportedly photographed wearing his company badge while taking part in the siege.

In a Thursday statement shared to its Facebook, Navistar Direct Marketing revealed the news.

“While we support all employee’s right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing,” the firm wrote in a widely viewed post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

