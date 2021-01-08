https://www.theepochtimes.com/ronna-mcdaniel-reelected-as-republican-national-committee-chairwoman_3649233.html

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was reelected on Friday.

“Being chair of the Republican National Committee has been an honor of the lifetime, and I’m so honored to be re-elected,’ McDaniel said in a statement.

“We have a lot of work to do heading into 2022 and I’m ready to make sure Republicans up and down the ballot have the resources they need to win!” she added.

The vote came during the committee’s winter meeting on Amelia Island, Florida.

McDaniel told the meeting that she would help the Republican Party flip the Senate and the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterms, Fox News reported.

“We have a lot of hard work to do to take back the Senate and the House in 2022, but I am mad and I’m not going to let socialism rule this country and I’m going to work with every single one of you to make sure we squash it and we take back the House and take back the Senate,” she said.

Republicans flipped about a dozen House seats in the 2020 election but are still in the minority. They lost three seats in the Senate—it will be 50-50 once Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are sworn in—and the White House, effectively leaving Democrats in control of both chambers because the vice president can cast tiebreaking votes.

McDaniel, 47, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, was nominated chair four years ago. She is the second woman to chair the RNC. She lives in Michigan.

