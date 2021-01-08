https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533412-sanders-defends-push-to-impeach-trump-insurrection-wont-be-tolerated

Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersBiden taps Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor secretary: report Former Sanders spokesperson: Warnock win shows ‘progressive messaging’ can pressure moderate Democrats Schumer says K checks will be top priority of Democratic-controlled Senate MORE (I-Vt.) on Friday defended growing calls among lawmakers to impeach President Trump Donald TrumpCapitol Police officer dies following riots Donor who gave millions to Hawley urges Senate to censure him for ‘irresponsible’ behavior Kellyanne Conway condemns violence, supports Trump in statement on Capitol riots MORE with less than two weeks until President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police officer dies following riots Rep. Joaquin Castro wants to prevent Federal government from ever naming buildings, property after Trump Tucker Carlson: Trump ‘recklessly encouraged’ Capitol rioters MORE’s inauguration, calling Wednesday’s pro-Trump riots on the Capitol “an insurrection against the U.S. government.”

“Some people ask: Why would you impeach and convict a president who has only a few days left in office?” the former Democratic presidential candidate tweeted. “The answer: Precedent.”

The senator added, “It must be made clear that no president, now or in the future, can lead an insurrection against the U.S. government.”

This comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCapitol Police officer dies following riots Kellyanne Conway condemns violence, supports Trump in statement on Capitol riots Warren claps back at DeVos following resignation announcement: ‘Good riddance’ MORE (D-Calif.) suggested House lawmakers would move to impeach the president if Vice President Pence and other Cabinet officials declined to remove Trump by invoking the 25th Amendment, a move Pence reportedly opposes.

A vote to impeach Trump for the second time could happen as early as next week, Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark Katherine Marlea ClarkOcasio-Cortez: I’m ‘not ready’ to be Speaker but Pelosi and Schumer need to go The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Capital One – Tensions rise with Trump, Barr Maloney to lead Democrats’ campaign arm MORE (D-Mass.) said Friday.

Many Democrats and some Republican lawmakers have urged Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment after Wednesday’s violence. The 1967 amendment to the Constitution ensures that the government remains in operation should a sitting president be deemed unfit to perform presidential duties.

A majority of the Trump Cabinet and Pence would have to agree the president is unfit to serve for him to be removed.

Five people died amid the chaos Wednesday on Capitol Hill, including a police officer who suffered injuries and a woman who was shot by a plainclothes officer.

Prior to the riots, Trump encouraged his supporters at a rally earlier in the day to march to the Capitol and protest Congress’s certification Biden’s win, repeating unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him.

Three sources told CNBC on Friday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoHillicon Valley: Facebook extends Trump’s suspension at least until Inauguration Day | Trump deletes tweets that led to Twitter lockout | Federal judiciary likely compromised as part of SolarWinds hack State Department sets up new bureau for cybersecurity and emerging technologies Warner says foreign adversaries ‘gained more’ from Capitol riot than from SolarWinds hack MORE and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven MnuchinGOP senators urging Trump officials to not resign after Capitol chaos NYSE to delist three Chinese telecoms, reversing decision again Sudan officials announce signing of ‘Abraham Accords’ with US MORE were among the Trump Cabinet members that have discussed the use of the 25th Amendment, though there was no formal advancement of the effort.

On Friday, Sen. Ben Sasse Ben SasseGOP senators blame Trump after mob overruns Capitol Trump condemned for mob actions at Capitol Sasse blames Trump for riot at Capitol: ‘Lies have consequences’ MORE (Neb.), who has been one of the most critical Republicans of Trump in the last week, became the first GOP senator to signal support for a possible impeachment vote from the House.

“If they come together and have a process, I will definitely consider whatever articles they might move, because as I told you I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office,” Sasse said in an interview on “CBS This Morning.”

“He swore an oath to the American people to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. He acted against that,” Sasse said. “What he did was wicked.”

More than 24 hours after the chaos at the Capitol, Trump signaled a shift in tone Thursday evening in taped remarks released on social media, in which the president for the first time since the November election admitted electoral defeat.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation,” Trump said in his address.

