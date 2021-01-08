https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/graham-trump-election-electoral/2021/01/08/id/1004864

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was berated loudly by supporters of President Donald Trump at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

Security officials surrounded Graham as he walked through the terminal while nearly a dozen people followed alongside yelling “traitor” and “You know it was rigged,” per Fox News.

Graham, a supporter of the president throughout the past four years, refused to join a group of GOP colleagues in objecting to the Electoral College votes on Wednesday.

The identities of those accosting Graham were unknown. Several of them reportedly wore pro-Trump shirts. A spokesperson for the senator suggested some of them were QAnon supporters.

Politico reported a woman not wearing a mask was in an “I love Trump” T-shirt with a letter “Q” on the back and yelled, “One day [you] will not be able to walk down the street. It is today.”

Conservative activist Mindy Robinson posted a video of the airport incident on Twitter. In the video, a woman can be heard cursing at Graham and repeatedly yelling, “Audit our vote.”

Robinson later tweeted that Graham missed his flight. The senator’s office refused to confirm the tweet, telling Fox News, “We don’t discuss security issues.”

Trump and allies alleged voter fraud in several key battleground states decided the election for Joe Biden.

A joint session of Congress met Wednesday to certify the electoral voting results. The process was interrupted by the violent riot at the Capitol by demonstrators protesting the election outcome.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said he wanted an emergency 10-day audit after objecting to Arizona’s electoral results.

After Congress reconvened following the violence, Graham said “enough is enough” during a late-night address.

