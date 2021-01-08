https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533355-manchin-shoots-down-proposed-round-of-2k-checks-absolutely-not

Sen. Joe ManchinJoseph (Joe) ManchinGOP senators urging Trump officials to not resign after Capitol chaos Overnight Defense: Capitol overrun by pro-Trump rioters | Entire DC National Guard activated | 38-year-old soldier dies of COVID-19 Twitter and Facebook slap Trump with temporary suspensions MORE (D-W.Va.) on Friday voiced firm opposition to providing $2,000 stimulus checks, putting the moderate lawmaker at odds with President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police officer dies following riots Rep. Joaquin Castro wants to prevent Federal government from ever naming buildings, property after Trump Tucker Carlson: Trump ‘recklessly encouraged’ Capitol rioters MORE, congressional Democrats and even some Republicans.

“Absolutely not. No,” Manchin told The Washington Post in an interview published Friday. “Getting people vaccinated, that’s job No. 1.”

“How is the money that we invest now going to help us best to get jobs back and get people employed? And I can’t tell you that sending another check out is gonna do that to a person that’s already got a check,” he said.

The COVID-19 relief bill recently signed into law delivered $600 checks to Americans with individual incomes at $75,000 or below.

There was a last-second push by President Trump Donald TrumpCapitol Police officer dies following riots Donor who gave millions to Hawley urges Senate to censure him for ‘irresponsible’ behavior Kellyanne Conway condemns violence, supports Trump in statement on Capitol riots MORE, joined by Democrats and a some Republicans, to raise the amount to $2,000. Such legislation was approved by the House but was blocked by Senate Republicans.

With President-elect Joe Biden taking office on Jan. 20 and Democrats set to take the Senate majority that day after two victories this week in Georgia, there is new momentum for the checks.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerTucker Carlson: Trump ‘recklessly encouraged’ Capitol rioters McConnell ousts Senate sergeant-at-arms after Capitol riots Capitol Police chief announces resignation after pro-Trump riots MORE (N.Y.), who is poised to become majority leader, said Wednesday “one of the first things that I want to do when our new senators are seated is deliver the $2,000 checks to the American families.”

It’s not clear Manchin’s opposition would be fatal to the bill. Some GOP senators have publicly backed the larger checks.

But unless Senate Democrats use special budgetary rules to avoid a filibuster from opponents, it is not clear they could win 60 votes of support.

After Biden is inaugurated, both parties will hold 50 seats, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCapitol Police rejected offer for help from National Guard days before deadly riot: report Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity congratulates member Raphael Warnock on victory in Georgia Pence’s adult daughter congratulates President-elect Biden MORE breaking ties.

The Hill has reached out to Manchin’s office for comment.

