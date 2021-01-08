https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2021/01/08/simon-schuster-censors-josh-hawleys-book-on-censorship-n1323775

Simon & Schuster got in on the corporate virtue-signaling that is going on all over Twitter with this announcement that Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) will be dropped from their publishing house and his new book The Tyranny of Big Tech will not be printed. “After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book, THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH…after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

It’s cute that leftists learned the word “insurrection” on their word-of-the-day calendars and are using it so prolifically. One might want to ask what kind of insurrection doesn’t bring guns to a coup and instead brings guys in face-paint and buffalo horns but then one would be labeled as the traitorous scum one is and summarily fired. Shut up, you seditious wretch. You mob-mongering-Nazi! A pox on your house and all of your known associates or anyone who ever uttered a word of kindness toward you. (Spitting noises).

Hawley’s crime was to walk past a group of peacefully protesting people and raise a fist of solidarity with Americans who feel their election system is rigged against them. He then went on to legally contest the electors as is his right under our laws. This is a legal action that Democrats exercise in every election they lose, by the way. It’s not new. The crowd wasn’t breaking windows while Hawley was walking by. But according to Yahoo News, Hawley is personally responsible for the ensuing riot and according to his hometown paper’s reaction, he’s facing the firing squad.

“We can’t appeal to a sense of decency that doesn’t exist. But we can say that Hawley, who gave a raised fist of encouragement to the likes of that proud lout who put his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, cannot continue to be our man in Washington, and so will have to be expelled.” The Senate, the Star editorialists added, “must do more than censure his treasonous behavior.”

The charge is that Hawley somehow could tell the future and knew that someone in that crowd would sully the speaker’s desk and was preemptively giving him the “atta-boy!” Who could believe this? But this is the strategy they are going with and it’s getting louder.

“Hawley’s tardy, cover-his-ass condemnation of the violence ranks at the top of his substantial list of phony, smarmy, and politically expedient declarations,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said in an editorial. “Hawley’s presidential aspirations have been flushed down the toilet because of his role in instigating Wednesday’s assault on democracy. He should do Missourians and the rest of the country a big favor and resign now.” Joplin businessman David Humphreys, who personally and with his family largely bankrolled Hawley’s state attorney general and Senate races, told the Missouri Independent on Thursday that Hawley “has shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump’s false claim of a ‘stolen election,’” and urged the Senate to censure him.

Hawley, unlike a list of Democrats that is too long to list but includes Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and Maxine Waters, never advocated for violence or encouraged anyone to “get in their faces” or call for uprisings. PJ Media has been doing a good job reminding everyone what Democrats have actually done versus what comes out of their lying mouths.

Hawley has done nothing illegal or immoral and the calls for his resignation or expulsion are absurd. But don’t expect that to matter. The purge is on.

