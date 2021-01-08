https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/08/siren-twitter-has-permanently-suspended-donald-trump/
Twitter announced on Friday that’s it has permanently suspended Donald Trump from the platform:
TWITTER BANS TRUMP: “We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” https://t.co/obSCpOfFbV
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 8, 2021
This is somewhat of an understatement:
oh my god pic.twitter.com/lwYAxBJIEP
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 8, 2021
From Twitter:
After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. https://t.co/NrANZJcAfo
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open. https://t.co/ZcbhDEAYjH
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021
