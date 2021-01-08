https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/08/squad-member-ayanna-pressley-called-for-unrest-in-the-streets-last-year-n1323435

Do you still need more proof that Democrats have been advocates of political violence for some time?

In August of last year, Squad member Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), said there should be “unrest in the streets” over President Trump and the GOP for turning a “deaf ear” to Americans’ concerns.

“This is as much about public outcry, organizing and mobilizing and applying pressure so that this GOP-led Senate and these governors that continue to carry water for this administration, putting American people in harm’s way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities – hold them accountable.”

“Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up,” she continued. “You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives.”

UNHINGED: Squad member Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls for targeting GOP officials with “unrest in the streets”https://t.co/peHGAZMh7T pic.twitter.com/wR20ddCVks — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2020

Pressley didn’t elaborate on what “unrest in the streets” meant, but her comments came during a time where cities across the country were being burned, businesses being looted and destroyed, and people killed in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. What do you think she was calling for? Sit-ins?

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

