https://hannity.com/media-room/ted-strikes-back-cruz-rips-aocs-calls-for-his-resignation-calls-her-a-liar-says-aint-going-nowhere/

Senator Ted Cruz outright rejected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ call for his resignation this week; calling the Congresswoman a “liar” while insisting he “ain’t going nowhere.”

“Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted at the Senator on Thursday.

“Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion,” she added.

1/2 @AOC You are a liar. Leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity is doing our jobs, and it’s in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday. And sorry, I ain’t going anywhere. When you and your socialist buddies… https://t.co/UoKBOC8ZU7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 7, 2021

“Leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity is doing our jobs, and it’s in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday,” Cruz said. “And sorry, I ain’t going anywhere. When you and your socialist buddies… try to massively raise taxes, when you try to pass the green new deal & destroy millions of jobs, when you push for amnesty, when you try to pack the Supreme Court w/ activists to undermine our Constitutional rights.”

CRUZ MISSILE: Cruz Asks Twitter to BAN CNN Over Post Promoting Same Drug That Got Trump Jr Barred posted by Hannity Staff – 7.29.20 Senator Ted Cruz demanded Twitter ban CNN from its platform Tuesday night; pointing out the network promoted the same treatment for CoVID-19 that got Donald Trump Jr’s account frozen this week. “Twitter, please ban CNN,” posted Cruz, citing the story. Twitter, please ban CNN. https://t.co/2aiEgnlIWy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 29, 2020 “A surprising new study found that the controversial antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped Covid-19 patients better survive in the hospital,” posted CNN on July 3rd. Twitter temporarily restricted Trump Jr’s account after posting a video promoting the treatment. CRUZ MISSILE: Senator Says ‘Dems Party of the Rich, GOP Party of the Working Class’ posted by Hannity Staff – 11.30.20 Senator Ted Cruz called-out his Democratic colleagues on social media over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend; saying far-left politicians are the “party of the rich” while Republicans “are and should be the party of the working class.” “Today’s Dems are the party of the rich. GOP is and should be the party of the working class,” posted Cruz on Twitter. Today’s Dems are the party of the rich. GOP is and should be the party of the working class. https://t.co/WMTDtKTzwU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 29, 2020 Cruz’ message was referencing a recent study showing Joe Biden won more than 50% of the highest income counties in the United States; up dramatically from the 1980 election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

