Our readers are well aware that we have spent the last few days denouncing the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol this week. We are completely comfortable saying without reservation that what took place was awful. It was horrible. It was, at the very least, one of the darkest days for America in recent history.

All that said, there is something very, very wrong with Chris Hayes’ take on those events:

The Trump mob attack on the capitol now has a higher death toll than Benghazi. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 8, 2021

Let that sink in! https://t.co/cbsubqn2jo — Dale Davey (@DaleDavey9) January 8, 2021

Thank you, @chrislhayes , I was waiting for someone to say that. https://t.co/HWBFzOuGIH — Eric Paul (@westside90266) January 8, 2021

We’d ask what Chris was thinking, but his innermost thoughts are probably a minefield right now. Best to avoid trying to navigate his mind and just stick to calling him out for that unbelievably terrible take.

The balls on this SOB!! https://t.co/V6y8ZJ4nno — CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) January 8, 2021

Implying that up until now it’s been acceptable to mock people who thought it was an important story? https://t.co/RXIZdZtEmh — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) January 8, 2021

Chris Hayes showing more sympathy for white terrorists than for American diplomats killed by terrorists. https://t.co/NPuAzvQd9D — Reluctant Exister (@IriathZhul) January 8, 2021

Not only is this amoral, it’s not even correct. If you’re including both “good guys” and “bad guys” there were way more than 4 people killed. Heck, 10 good guys were killed in Benghazi. If you’re gonna be a jerk, get it right. https://t.co/i6sepxj1Ri — Hooch Investment Research (@barrelproving) January 8, 2021

I think this is the first time he admitted there were 4 murders in Benghazi so progress. https://t.co/UmSqpUBC0l — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) January 8, 2021

the kind of tweet you could only expect from chris hayes https://t.co/QSvX1Q7Mm1 — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 8, 2021

