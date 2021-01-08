https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/08/the-balls-on-this-sob-chris-hayes-take-on-the-violence-at-the-capitol-is-the-kind-of-tweet-you-could-only-expect-from-chris-hayes/

Our readers are well aware that we have spent the last few days denouncing the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol this week. We are completely comfortable saying without reservation that what took place was awful. It was horrible. It was, at the very least, one of the darkest days for America in recent history.

All that said, there is something very, very wrong with Chris Hayes’ take on those events:

Oh.

Because you’re also an idiot?

We’d ask what Chris was thinking, but his innermost thoughts are probably a minefield right now. Best to avoid trying to navigate his mind and just stick to calling him out for that unbelievably terrible take.

Kudos, Chris. Another job well done.

