https://www.realcleardefense.com/articles/2021/01/07/a_major_us_and_international_assetour_thriving_international_space_station_655620.html

X Story Stream recent articles

As the International Space Station (ISS) celebrates two decades of human achievement in space, it’s important that the platform’s value, results, and prospects for the future are clear. The international collaboration has been an unparalleled success for over 35 years. The national commitment to begin the Space Station Program in the early 80s resulted from NASA’s extensive efforts. The same has been true for the Space Shuttle and Deep Space exploration. All have represented major investments for continuing U.S. leadership in space.

ISS international partnerships have added capability and enhanced U.S international relations. Partnerships are codified through treaties that establish a cooperative framework for future space endeavors. A sustained ISS program offers the starting point for deep space exploration.

Human space flight programs can become targets for funding other initiatives. This shouldn’t be the case given the investment. The annual FY2020 NASA budget for ISS was $3.2B, – $1.8B of which is for ISS crew and cargo transportation programs. The ISS systems operations and maintenance budget are $1B. That’s only 4% of the overall NASA budget, paying the cost of NASA civil servants, facilities, and support contracts. The annual investment for ISS research is in the range of $400M. ISS spending supports capabilities that would cost large additional investments to duplicate.

The U.S. and ISS International partners are leveraging the microgravity environment of space to revolutionize scientific disciplines. Over 3,000 scientific investigations have been completed, with continued innovation never envisioned at the onset of the program. The ISS serves as a test facility for medical research, technology demonstrations, and long duration analog to prepare for advanced space exploration. Additionally, the ISS is designated as a National Lab by statute and serves as a commercial incubator.

The extensive structures and systems were designed to enable U.S. and international participant capabilities. ISS required 40 missions, predominantly by the Space Shuttle, to initially deliver the ISS elements and outfitting. Compared to today’s most capable launch vehicles, the Space Shuttle could launch lab-sized elements and crew for assembly tasks.

ISS is ever evolving. During its first decade, ISS existed in a series of configurations during the assembly capable of functioning independently. There have been continuing upgrades to the scientific equipment during the second decade to maintain parity with cutting-edge terrestrial research. New capabilities have enabled increased functionality, such as the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, the Nanoracks Cubesat Deployer, and the Made in Space 3D printer.

The fundamental utilities of ISS remain reliable and can be upgraded to accommodate the evolving needs for science and technology testing. New systems technologies continue to be added to provide greater utility. Examples include the evolution of the on-board computer systems and the installation of new Lithium Ion batteries to provide improved electrical storage capacity. Certified engineering evaluations have extended the expected ISS structural life projections into the mid-2030s, with the possibility for further extensions.

The modular construction of ISS allows for reconfiguration with new or replacement modules and upgrades to systems. New modules have been added since the initial design, with the addition of the Permanent Multipurpose Module in 2011 and the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module in 2016. A new Russian module and the Axiom commercial module are expected in the near future. To support evolving needs and productivity, ISS improvements continue.

Given the state of the commercial Low Earth Orbit (LEO) market, ISS remains a versatile anchor tenant for commercial endeavors. For now, the financial burden for a human space flight LEO architecture will likely rely on government spending. The single largest cost continues to be crew and cargo transportation.

Smaller disaggregated commercial platforms have been advertised as cost effective ISS alternatives in the future. To be considered, much of ISS research is directed by national priorities, not necessarily aligned with commercial interests. The costs of development and deployment of these alternatives and ISS disposal are potentially substantial compared to evolving ISS. Maturation of these concepts and further comparative assessments are needed. Importantly, continuity of operational LEO capabilities must also be addressed. Comprehensive studies will ensure LEO investments lead to greater achievements.

An operational LEO capability has a clear path forward within current budget guidelines. Reflecting on two decades of success, with a likely extension through 2030, the third decade of ISS operations offers incredible opportunities. We can envision a more capable and thriving international laboratory enabling groundbreaking Earth and space science, an advanced testbed for deep space exploration, and a vital hub for space commerce. It’s clear that ISS continues to be a capable and valuable asset.

Doug Cooke is an Aerospace Consultant, retiring from NASA as the Associate Administrator for the Exploration Systems Mission Directorate after a 38-year NASA career. In the past, served as Technical Deputy Program Manager for International Space Station and led the engineering studies during the Space Station Redesign in 1993.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

