RUSH: I don’t care what anybody does. Donald Trump is not going to leave office between now and January 20th. He may resign. I doubt that. But he’s not gonna be forced out, is my point. The 25th Amendment isn’t gonna happen. Pence isn’t gonna do it. You got some cabinet people resigning. Some of them, like Betsy DeVos, sound like really ticked off, but I think some of the other cabinet people are resigning just to thwart the 25th Amendment effort.
Pence says he’s not gonna do it. He’s not gonna invoke it, responding to Pelosi and Schumer’s threats that there will be impeachment. I know they desperately want Trump gone, and I know that they desperately want it codified that Trump cannot run again because, make no mistake, they remain scared to death of you, and they remain scared to death of Trump. Trump’s 75 million, 80 million votes. And I’m gonna tell you, you’re not going anywhere. Even if Trump does, you’re not.
You know what you believe. You know what your vision for the country is. You’re not gonna give up on it. You’re not gonna go packing away. I mean, some of you may not vote the next chance you get, although I would caution against saying that. The 2022 midterms are gonna be up and — I know, how can you trust an election going forward? The midterms are hundreds of House elections and Senate elections. And it’s arguable — you know, I was thinking about something last night about how I am the one who said throughout these past four years — and I also echoed Obama. Obama said the exact same thing back in 2012, that it would be impossible to rig a presidential election simply because of the complexity. And I said this too.
And the reason I said it was is that there are too many precincts, and there are too many states. You wouldn’t know where to go. Well, I want to revise my thinking on that. Now, obviously I have to. Because if you can cherry-pick what you know are going to be the swing states and then specific precincts within those swing states, the fraud margin of victory is 1%, maybe 2% maximum. It’s not big.
In other words, you don’t have to have massive fraud in order to rig a presidential race. You just need to have a margin of victory of 1%, one and a half percent in the right places, which is what it looks like happened. So given that, I know a lot of people are of the impression and of the frame of mind that it’s now ludicrous to trust any election results and therefore it may be even crazier to participate in elections.
Now, you can do what you want. I don’t tell you what to do and I don’t tell you what to think. I give you the opportunity to agree with me, but there’s no mandate that you do. But cheating, rigging a series of midterm elections, you know, the return incumbency rate in the House of Representatives, 95%. That’s a big-time, powerful figure. Ninety-five percent of all incumbents win reelection.
So if you want to try to have an outcome that’s not legitimate, then you’re gonna have to pick the right races to target. You’re gonna have to do whatever you’re gonna do to rig or try to rig. It’s gonna be a massive number of places you’re gonna have to guess — my point is the midterm elections — I know a lot of you right now, you’ve had it, the deck stacked against you no matter what you do. You thought that about going in the Georgia runoff. And then we had Lin Wood, Sidney Powell telling Republicans not to vote in the Georgia runoff until these machines from Dominion were fixed or modified to be correct.
But it is still the only avenue you have. And we’ll talk about it as the days unfold here. But the bottom line is is Trump is not going anywhere between now and Inauguration Day. Trump has announced he’s not gonna attend Biden’s inauguration, by the way. And he’s doing this under the guise of safety and security, that there’s no reason to throw gasoline on the fire, no reason to torment people. It’s Biden’s day; he’ll let Biden have it. There were some who didn’t attend Trump’s inauguration. But Barack Hussein Obama did. George W. Bush did. But there were some holdouts.
But I just don’t see Trump being removed from office between now and then. They remain scared to death of you, folks. They remain scared to death that there are 75 to 80 million of you and that no matter what they’ve tried — even with the events of this week — they can’t separate you from Trump. And more importantly, they can’t separate you from the ideas.
They can’t separate you from MAGA, they can’t separate you from Make America Great Again, which I think remains one of our big campaign strengths going forward. The idea that making this country great is somehow bad, the idea that making America great — either again or period — is something controversial, to me is a big plus in our column.
I think we’re nowhere near reaching that point where a majority of Americans think America being great is a problem. It remains an objective for millions of people. It remains a goal, because it means so much to people in their real lives. Most Americans do not think America is the problem in the world. A number of Americans do. They’ve been brainwashed in public education and in higher education.
I’m not denying that they’re out there. But a majority of Americans? No. Make America Great Again is a concept of ideas rooted in the founding of our country, the writing of the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence. And it remains the bulwark. It remains the definition of America — both terms of morality and virtue and decency in politics — that people want to strive for.
And they’re not gonna give it up whether Trump is around to lead it or not. And that’s what really bugs them.