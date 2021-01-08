https://www.oann.com/tigers-reach-2-year-deal-with-of-robbie-grossman/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tigers-reach-2-year-deal-with-of-robbie-grossman



FILE PHOTO: Oct 5, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oakland Athletics left fielder Robbie Grossman (8) misses the solo home run ball by Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (not pictured) during the fourth inning in game one of the 2020 ALDS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

January 8, 2021

The Detroit Tigers announced Tuesday that they have reached a two-year deal with outfielder Robbie Grossman.

Financial terms weren’t announced by the Tigers, but multiple reports pegged it as worth $10 million.

Grossman, 31, played the last two seasons in Oakland, hitting .241/.344/.482 in 51 games last season with eight home runs and 23 RBIs.

He has a career .252/.350/.380 slashline in eight seasons with the Houston Astros (2013-15), Minnesota Twins (2016-18) and Athletics. The switch-hitter has 50 career home runs.

“I’ve been fortunate to play for some great franchises during my career, and I couldn’t be happier to add the Tigers to that list,” Grossman said. “I’ve been in Detroit a number of times as a visiting player, and know how passionate the city and its fans are for Tigers baseball. I’m very excited to get to work with my coaches and teammates, and help bring winning baseball back to the Motor City.”

The deal is the largest by a free-agent outfielder so far this offseason.

–Field Level Media

