WASHINGTON, D.C.—Kamala Harris gave a powerful speech against the protesters at the Capitol today. But words are not enough, and so Harris then rallied BLM together to march down the street and burn down a Target.

After pausing to give her protesters time to loot the store and get all the latest Star Wars Lego sets, such as the nice AT-AT and Millennium Falcon and Luke’s X-Wing, Harris incited the crowd to light the place on fire, to show that inciting people to violence is bad and the Democratic party will not stand for such things.

“We will burn down this corporate store to show that riots are bad!” she cried as she encouraged protesters to throw bricks and Molotov cocktails at the store. “Justice! Only through fire and violence can we demonstrate our commitment to a stable democracy that frowns on any kind of rioting!”

“Next, let’s go get that Starbucks!” she cried. There is expected to be little effect on the Starbucks, though, since their beans are already burnt.

Sadly, one of the protesters lit up a joint next to her and is now facing 25 years hard labor in one of Kamala’s prison camps.

