https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2021/01/08/todays-hot-topics-relevant-radio-4/

Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host the Drew Mariani Show on Relevant Radio® from 3-6 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

Erik Kiilunen on COVID-19 business restrictions and their impact

Ryan Owens on free speech at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Brian Gibson on mobile-abortion units in rural Minnesota

Peter Grandich on the markets, the jobs report, and other economic indicators. We’re review his New Year outlook, and why investors might be wary about the “high tech casino.”

Christian Toto on Hollywood, and a new effort to launch a conservative studio

And more to come … stay tuned!

We may add more before the show starts today, plus we will have the chaplet of Divine Mercy in the second hour. We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

