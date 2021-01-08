https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/tom-selleck-gives-waitress-2020-tip/

(CHRISTIA HEADLINES) – Actor Tom Selleck, who plays Commissioner Frank Reagan on the TV show Blue Bloods, has accepted the #2020TipChallenge and gave a waitress a $2,020 tip with a note expressing “sincere hope” for the new year, The Christian Post reports.

The note read “For Elios, I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘tip challenge’ with my sincere hope for a better 2020. Thank you all.”

His TV son Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods, posted the photo of the tip to Twitter in a tweet that read “I found out that my TV Dad (Selleck) has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side! Love ya dad. I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year – THANK YOU.”

Read the full story ›

The post Tom Selleck gives waitress $2,020 tip appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

