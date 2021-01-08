https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/533454-top-trump-official-rescinds-then-reissues-resignation-letter-to-say

The Trump administration’s top arms official this week rescinded and then reissued his resignation letter to cite the pro-Trump mob that overtook the Capitol as the reason for his departure.

According to The Washington Post, Christopher Ford, the assistant secretary for international security and nonproliferation, initially sent a resignation letter to staff on Thursday, titled “A fond impending farewell.”

The letter did not mention Wednesday’s events at the Capitol and instead said that serving in his role at the State Department was the “highlight of my professional career” and an “extraordinary honor and privilege.”

The initial letter added that Ford’s last day would be “a week from tomorrow.”

On Friday, the Post reported that Ford sent a follow-up email to staff with a revised letter, adding that he was stepping down from his role “effective immediately.”

“I must reconsider that timeline,” Ford wrote. “I cannot continue to serve in an administration at a time in which some are willing to condone, or even to incite, violent insurrection against the country I hold dear and whose Constitution I have taken a sacred oath to support and defend.”

Ford said in a phone call with the Post that he “stewed” on the decision to send a new letter since Thursday morning, adding that it “became clear” that his original departure letter “wasn’t adequate and the events were such that I wanted to say more and do more, so I moved up the timing and walked out the door immediately.”

Ford’s departure comes as other administration officials and top Cabinet members have resigned from their posts after Wednesday’s riot, which saw Trump supporters storm the Capitol after the president urged them at a rally earlier in the day to march toward the building to protest the Electoral College vote in favor of President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenCapitol Police officer dies following riots Rep. Joaquin Castro wants to prevent Federal government from ever naming buildings, property after Trump Tucker Carlson: Trump ‘recklessly encouraged’ Capitol rioters MORE.

Five people died amid the chaos, including a woman who was shot by a Capitol Police officer and an officer who died after sustaining injuries while responding to the riot. Both fatalities are under investigation.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Elaine ChaoWarren claps back at DeVos following resignation announcement: ‘Good riddance’ Betsy DeVos resigns as Education Secretary Trump condemns riots, says he will focus on transition in taped remarks MORE and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Betsy DeVosWarren claps back at DeVos following resignation announcement: ‘Good riddance’ Betsy DeVos resigns as Education Secretary DeVos makes final pitch for school choice in letter to Congress MORE have both submitted resignation letters to Trump in the days since the riots.

In a letter to staff, Chao, who is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell ousts Senate sergeant-at-arms after Capitol riots Capitol Police rejected offer for help from National Guard days before deadly riot: report Shellshocked GOP ponders future with Trump MORE (R-Ky.), said the events at the Capitol “troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.”

DeVos also cited the pro-Trump mob as the reason for her departure, writing in her resignation letter to Trump, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

