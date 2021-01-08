https://www.dailywire.com/news/traitor-lindsey-graham-harassed-in-airport-by-trump-supporters

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (SC) was verbally harassed by a group of Trump supporters at the Reagan National Airport on Friday, video from Trump supporter Mindy Robinson shows.

Robinson, who apparently took the video herself, and others can be heard calling Sen. Graham a “traitor” and calling for the presidential vote to be audited.

“You work for the people; you work for us; do you hear me?” one protester tells the senator.

“Lindsey Graham, you are traitor to the country! You knew it was rigged. You knew it was rigged, you garbage human being,” another protester screams, referring to the 2020 presidential election. “It’s gonna be like this forever, wherever you go, for the rest of your life.”

Graham was called a “piece of s***” and chants of “traitor” and “audit our vote” broke out among the Trump supporters.

Following the breach at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Graham declared his “journey” with President Donald Trump over.

“I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it,” Graham said. “From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president. But today, first thing you’ll see. All I can say is, count me out. Enough is enough. I’ve tried to be helpful.”

“He’s the legitimate president of the United States,” the senator added. “I cannot convince people, certain groups, by my words. But I will tell you by my actions that I, above all others in this body need to say this, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and vice president of the United States on Jan. 20.”

“Lindsey Graham just made the mistake walking by me and a mass of angry patriots at the airport in DC,” Robinson captioned the video of the airport incident. “All America wants is for you to AUDIT OUR VOTE and purge this election of this massive corruption…and you won’t do it. We’re not letting this ‘slide’ so expect more of this.”

“He didn’t make his flight,” Robinson later added.

A reported five people died in connection to the Capitol breach on Wednesday; three died from “medical emergencies,” one officer died from injuries suffered while protecting the Capitol, and a 35-year-old female Air Force veteran was fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer.

Brian Sicknick, a 42-year-old military veteran who had served in the Capitol Police for 12 years, died Thursday night. “Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters,” Capitol Police said in a statement. “He returned to his division office and collapsed.” Ashli Babbit, a wife and 14-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force who resided in California, has been identified as the woman fatally shot Wednesday at the Capitol. “The woman is Ashli Babbit, a 14-year veteran, who served four tours with the US Air Force, and was a high level security official throughout her time in service,” reported KUSI News. “Her husband says she was a strong supporter of President Trump, and was a great patriot to all who knew her.”

On Friday Graham tweeted, “As President [Donald Trump] stated last night, it is time to heal and move on. If Speaker Pelosi pushes impeachment in the last days of the Trump presidency it will do more harm than good.I’m hopeful President-elect Biden sees the damage that would be done from such action.”

“Speaker Pelosi is hanging by a political thread, and Senator Schumer lives in fear of a primary from the radical left. It is up to President-elect Biden to step in and allow the nation to heal,” he added. “Any attempt to impeach President Trump would not only be unsuccessful in the Senate but would be a dangerous precedent for the future of the presidency. It will take both parties to heal the nation.”

