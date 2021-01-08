https://noqreport.com/2021/01/08/trump-adviser-drops-second-bombshell-report-in-art-of-the-steal-series-explaining-how-dem-aligned-deep-state-stole-the-election/

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro has just published his second in a series of bombshell reports explaining just exactly how Democrats and their allies in the deep state stole the election from President Donald Trump.

Article originally published at Natural News.

“Evidence used to conduct this assessment includes more than 50 lawsuits and judicial rulings, thousands of affidavits and declarations, testimony in a variety of state venues, published analyses by think tanks and legal centers, videos and photos, public comments, and extensive press coverage,” an executive summary of the report states.

In all, Navarro found:

Outright vote fraud

Ballot mishandling

Contestable process fouls

Equal protection clause violations

Voting machine irregularities

Significant statistical anomalies

“From the findings of this report, it is possible to infer what may well have been a coordinated strategy to effectively stack the election deck against the Trump-Pence ticket,” the report continues.

“Indeed, the observed patterns of election irregularities are so consistent across the six battleground states that they suggest a coordinated strategy to, if not steal the election outright, strategically game the election process in such a way as to ‘stuff the ballot box’ and unfairly tilt the playing field in favor of the Biden-Harris ticket.”

The report goes on to note that courts in states and on the federal level (up to and including the Supreme Court) have utterly failed in their obligation and sworn duty to uphold the Constitution by refusing to hear legitimate challenges to changes in election rules made in the six battleground states including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada.

Those changes include deploying unmonitored drop-off boxes in Democrat-heavy districts; extending the amount of time mail-in ballots are due to well past election day; doing away with or watering down signature verification mandates; using hackable electronic voting machines that do not produce paper trails, thus making later auditing impossible.

According to the Constitution’s Article 2, only state legislatures can make changes to voting rules, but Democratic operatives went into these states in the months ahead of the election and convinced governors, secretaries of state, and state courts to accept changes that gave Biden an advantage.

“If these election irregularities are not fully investigated prior to Inauguration Day and thereby effectively allowed to stand, this nation runs the very real risk of never being able to have a fair presidential election again — with the down ballot Senate races scheduled for January 5 in Georgia an initial test case of this looming risk,” the report prophesied.

In fact, lo and behold, the two GOP incumbents in the very red state of Georgia lost quote, unquote, to a pair of the most radical leftist Democrats earlier this week — proving again that Navarro’s report was spot-on.

“At the stroke of midnight on Election Day, President Donald J. Trump appeared well on his way to winning a second term” after campaigning like a fiend for weeks ahead of the election, the report notes.

“He was already a lock to win Florida and Ohio; and no Republican has ever won a presidential election without winning Ohio while only two Democrats have won the presidency without winning Florida,” it added. (Related: Raffensperger sent armed thugs to Coffee County, Ga., to intimidate recount officials.)

But then, of course, things changed in the wee hours of the morning Nov. 4.

Despite holding substantial and seemingly insurmountable leads in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, propelling Trump to a deciding 294-244 win in the Electoral College, he wound up ‘losing’ those states in the subsequent days.

Shortly after midnight, the report notes, “as a flood of mail-in and absentee ballots” began to be injected into vote tallies, suddenly Biden became the most popular president in the history of our republic.

Which, of course, is pure BS. The man barely campaigned, and when he did, he couldn’t fill a minivan with supporters.

Navarro’s report is thorough, complete, detailed, and convincing. Read it here.

