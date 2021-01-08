https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mcddaniel-republican-national-committee-trump/2021/01/08/id/1004814

Ronna McDaniel, who as picked by President Donald Trump to head the Republican National Committee shortly after his 2016 election, as unanimously reelected as the body’s chairwoman Friday.

The RNC typically picks a new leader after an incumbent GOP president loses or leaves office, according to The Washington Examiner, but the 168 voting members of the committee went along with Trump’s endorsement of McDaniel.

Elected RNC members usually take control of the committee and vote in a new leader after a Republican president loses reelection or leaves office after two terms. But after Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden, he moved to maintain his grip on the national party by endorsing McDaniel, signaling that he planned another White House run in 2024. The 168 voting members of the RNC, most of them loyal to the outgoing president, went along with it.

In a speech after her reelection McDaniel promised to help the Republican Party regain a majority in the House and Senate in the 2022 midterms, Fox News reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

