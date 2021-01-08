https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/08/trump-confirms-he-will-not-be-going-to-the-inauguration-n1323590

Moments ago, President Trump confirmed that he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration. “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

It had been widely speculated that Trump would refuse to attend. Following the certification of the Electoral College vote, Trump conceded, but pointed out that he disagreed with the results, as there was widespread reports and accusations of voter fraud that may have tipped the election to Biden. “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

Trump also promised to continue to fight for the American people. “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

The amount of evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election was staggering. Between illegal election law changes in various states to statistical anomalies and reports backed-up by sworn affidavits of voter fraud in battleground states, Trump’s legal team mounted a tremendous effort to get the Supreme Court to review the evidence and reverse the fraudulent results. However, these legal challenges were never taken up by the Supreme Court, dooming the efforts of Trump’s team to have the evidence to be examined.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

