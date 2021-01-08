https://www.oann.com/trump-says-there-will-be-an-orderly-transition-to-biden-presidency/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-says-there-will-be-an-orderly-transition-to-biden-presidency



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

January 8, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday there will be an orderly transition when Joe Biden takes office as president in less than two weeks, after Congress certified the Democrat’s victory in the Nov. 3 election.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter by White House spokesman Dan Scavino.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by John Stonestreet)

