The woman who was punched and left bloodied by a drunk Black Lives Matter supporter during the Trump protest in DC on Tuesday was doxed by her own liberal daughter on social media.

The vindictive child also doxed her aunt and uncle — leading to threats against the entire family. Her mother and aunt have also now lost their jobs.

Hi this is the liberal lesbian of the family who has been kicked out multiple times for her views and for going to BLM protests to care what happens to me so:

Mom: Therese Duke

Uncle: Richard Lorenz

Aunt: Annie Lorenz pic.twitter.com/cuBAPJ3GJA — Helena Duke (@duke_helena) January 7, 2021

for those that don’t believe it’s my mother… pic.twitter.com/jbSQysEZZ0 — Helena Duke (@duke_helena) January 7, 2021

“Mom I think you mean to say that powerful black woman punched you for harassment…” Duke wrote in a tweet with a video of her mother talking about what happened.

“hi mom remember the time you told me I shouldn’t go to BLM protests bc they could get violent…this you?” Duke wrote in another tweet quoting a video of her bloodied mother.

The tweet gained nearly 400,000 likes from the anti-family left.

The girl, Helena Duke, frequently wrote angsty posts on social media about her conservative relatives.

Imagine being beaten up by BLM & your OWN child sides with them & publishes your personal information so that you are physically threatened & fired from your job. The schools are teaching your children to hate you & hate your country. It’s time for patriots to wake up https://t.co/bl8IIe95ZO — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) January 8, 2021

“Woman who was punched by Black Lives Matter has been doxxed by her own daughter for being a ‘racist’ Her sister was arrested for protecting her & the police let BLM go. Both sisters have now been fired from their jobs They need patriot support,” conservative author Melissa Tate tweeted.

To throw salt on the wound, GoFundMe also deleted a campaign started to help her after prominent leftists began tweeting at the company about it.

You are heartless & filled with hatred. But that’s ok. I hope they do because that will only double the donations elsewhere. Nothing can stop us. https://t.co/sOmR8ACg46 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) January 8, 2021

“The sisters are from blue Massachusetts. They hated Trump just a year ago but awakened during Covid. They came to support President Trump & now their lives are being ruined. Lost their jobs & ex husband has filed to her children taken away. Please share & help,” Tate added.

The horrific incident can be viewed in full here:

